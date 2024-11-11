Scientists discover volcano-like underwater feature during Arctic research off Alaska

The interagency science mission to the Chukchi and Beaufort Seas north of Alaska combined oceanographic buoy deployments with a coordinated mapping effort to survey uncharted waters and acquire depth data along a portion of the Alaskan Arctic Coast Port Access Route Study (AACPARS) corridor, a coast guard-proposed preferred vessel route from Utqiaġvik, Alaska, to the demarcation point of the border between the US and Canada.

During the mission's first phase, the science party discovered a volcano-like feature rising 500 metres from the seabed, approximately 1,600 metres below the surface at its shallowest depth. Upon further review of water column data collected at the site, the science team detected a potential gas plume rising from just above the feature to near the water's surface. The feature poses no risk to navigation as it is well below navigable draught of the largest modern vessels.