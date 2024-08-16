Saudi university orders Red Sea research vessel from Spanish builder

Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) has selected Freire Shipyard of Spain for the construction of a new research vessel to be operated primarily in the Red Sea.
The future Thuwal II will be designed by US naval architecture firm Glosten. It will be capable of operation in both coastal and deep-sea waters.
Upon completion in 2026, the vessel will have a length of 50 metres, a beam of 12.8 metres, and a draught of 3.6 metres. It will be designed to have an operational life of 30 years.
The vessel will be of modular design to allow the installation of multiple types of experimental laboratories to support exploration activities in the Red Sea. The modularity will also permit the future installation of low-emission propulsion systems to reduce the vessel's environmental footprint.
Accommodation will be available for 12 crewmembers and up to 18 additional personnel such as researchers.