Russian research vessel heads to Arctic to monitor possible radiation from sunken submarine

A research vessel operated by Russia's Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Roshydromets) has departed the Port of Arkhangelsk to conduct radioactive contamination monitoring as well hydrological and hydrochemical research in the Russian Arctic.

The expedition, which will cover the White and Barents Seas, also includes specialists and students from a number of local universities embarked on Roshydromets' vessel Ivan Petrov.

One of the focus areas will be the waters off Kildin Island in the Barents Sea. In particular, Roshydromets scientists and the other embarked specialists will assess whether the area's marine environment has been experiencing possible effects of radioactive contamination in the years following the loss of the nuclear-powered submarine K-159.