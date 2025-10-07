Russian research vessel Akademik Boris Petrov departs on Barents Sea and North Atlantic expedition

The vessel will be in the Barents Sea for the first phase of the expedition, which will involve testing of geophysical equipment for the purpose of addressing issues often encountered during offshore exploration for oil and gas.

For the second phase, the vessel will relocate to the North Atlantic to enable an embarked team to study the rift valley of the so-called Mid-Atlantic Ridge near Portugal's Azores islands.

The expedition is the 63rd overall to be conducted by Akademik Boris Petrov, which has been in service since 1984.