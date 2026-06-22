Russian research institute completes surveys of Amur River

Specialists of Russia's Far Eastern Research, Design and Technological Institute of the Marine Fleet (DNIIMF) have successfully completed a series of hydrographic surveys of the Amur River, particularly the stretch of the river in the area of Nikolaevsk-on-Amur.
The focus of the surveys was the approach fairway of the oil depot located in the village of Krasnoye. According to the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping, the depot is a strategically important part of the transport and logistics infrastructure of the region.
Within the framework of the contract, DNIIMF specialists performed an areal survey. Using a specialised sounding system based on a multibeam echosounder, a continuous detailed survey of the bottom relief was conducted.
The search for underwater objects, particularly artificial and natural obstacles that pose a threat to safe navigation, is underway.
Based on the data obtained, an up-to-date digital elevation model of the water area of the approach channel was developed and a depth navigation tablet was formed in accordance with current regulatory and technical requirements.
The data collected through the surveys will enable the high-precision calculation of the maximum cargo capacity and the degree of loading of tankers with fuel at the depot. The calculation will be made while taking into account the required navigational margin of depth under the keel and the actual draughts of the vessels.