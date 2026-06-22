Russian research institute completes surveys of Amur River

Specialists of Russia's Far Eastern Research, Design and Technological Institute of the Marine Fleet (DNIIMF) have successfully completed a series of hydrographic surveys of the Amur River, particularly the stretch of the river in the area of Nikolaevsk-on-Amur.

The focus of the surveys was the approach fairway of the oil depot located in the village of Krasnoye. According to the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping, the depot is a strategically important part of the transport and logistics infrastructure of the region.

Within the framework of the contract, DNIIMF specialists performed an areal survey. Using a specialised sounding system based on a multibeam echosounder, a continuous detailed survey of the bottom relief was conducted.