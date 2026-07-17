Russian port operator welcomes new survey boat to fleet

Russian port operator Rosmorport has taken delivery of a new hydrographic survey boat built by local shipyard Timax.
Azimut (Азимут) is the eighteenth overall vessel to join the current active fleet of Rosmorport's North-Eastern Basin Branch, which is responsible for a number of ports in Russia's Far East. She is also the second vessel from the same series to be handed over to the branch.
The all-aluminium boat has a length of 5.9 metres, a beam of 2.2 metres, a draught of only 0.25 metre, and a Marlin 95.6kW outboard motor with a 3,800mm propeller.
A separate 7.2kW outboard mounted on a transom is available for use during emergencies.
Azimut can also be equipped with a mobile automated survey setup consisting of a chartplotter and both single-beam and multi-beam echosounders.
The North-Eastern Basin Branch will operate the new survey boat in the waters around the Port of Magadan. Her sister vessel is currently performing similar duties in the waters off the Port of Okhotsk.