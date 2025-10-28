Russian Academy of Sciences' newest research vessel floated out

A new catamaran research vessel slated for the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) was recently launched into the water for the first time in the Kaliningrad region.
Professor Paka will be operated the RAS' Institute of Oceanology (IO). The vessel honours Professor Vadim Timofeevich Paka, a noted scientist who had also served as the head of the IO for 30 years.
The vessel is scheduled for delivery by the end of this year following completion of sea trials.
Professor Paka belongs to the Project 1504 series of research vessels that are designed to operated primarily in shallow water areas such as coastal zones and rivers. The onboard layout will be ergonomically configured so that all activities related to the vessel's navigation will not interfere with scientific work.
The vessel will also have space for dive equipment and unmanned surface and underwater vehicles fitted with specialised sensors for oceanographic, hydrochemical, and biological data collection.
Professor Paka is being built in compliance with the requirements of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.