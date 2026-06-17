Row erupts after Kenya shuts out Taiwan scientists from marine summit, Chinese pressure cited

Kenya has barred delegates from Taiwan from attending an international conference on oceans in the east African country under pressure from China, Taiwan's government said.

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and opposes any treatment of the island as a sovereign state. Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims.

Visas issued to Taiwanese scientists were revoked at the last minute, the Ocean Affairs Council (OAC), a Taiwan government agency, said in a statement posted on social media on Tuesday, adding that some participants had their passports and phones confiscated for more than 20 hours.