Research vessel crewmember dies during stopover in Brazil

A crewmember of a French-flagged research vessel died during a stopover in Brazil earlier this week, the vessel's operator said in a statement.
French nonprofit Team Malizia identified the deceased as 32-year-old German national Lukas Wehage, who was deployed as a member of the crew of the sailing research vessel Malizia Explorer.
In the afternoon (local time) of Wednesday, April 22, the vessel was at anchor in the bay of Praia do Porto in Fernando de Noronha, an archipelago off the coast of Brazil.
The vessel had arrived earlier from Rio de Janeiro and was in Praia do Porto for a scheduled stopover related to a scientific project ahead of her planned Atlantic crossing.
Shortly after arriving, several of the people on board including Wehage went for a swim around the vessel.
According to a statement from the health superintendence of the island, Wehage suddenly, "suffered an underwater fainting spell." Malizia Explorer's crew who were nearby reacted immediately, alerting emergency services and initiating first aid.
"Local rescue teams responded quickly, continued resuscitation efforts at the scene, and transported him to hospital," Team Malizia said. "Despite all efforts, he passed away."
The group has extended its condolences to Wehage's loved ones while stating that the exact circumstances that led to his demise are currently unclear.
The group concluded its statement by saying that further information will be shared when appropriate.