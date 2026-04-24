Research vessel crewmember dies during stopover in Brazil

A crewmember of a French-flagged research vessel died during a stopover in Brazil earlier this week, the vessel's operator said in a statement.

French nonprofit Team Malizia identified the deceased as 32-year-old German national Lukas Wehage, who was deployed as a member of the crew of the sailing research vessel Malizia Explorer.

In the afternoon (local time) of Wednesday, April 22, the vessel was at anchor in the bay of Praia do Porto in Fernando de Noronha, an archipelago off the coast of Brazil.