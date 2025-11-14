Research project shows effectiveness of bamboo barriers in seagrass protection

The Center for Coastal Solutions (CCS) of the University of Florida has begun a project wherein bamboo stakes are used to keep grazing marine species away from seagrass, thus ensuring room for the latter to recover.

Building on a 2024 pilot project led by former CCS postdoctoral research associate Beatriz Marin-Diaz, a 400-metre-long bamboo stockade was installed just outside of Panama City in May 2025. The approach has since been scaled up with thousands of stakes designed to withstand strong currents.