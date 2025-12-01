Protecting fish on the Great Barrier Reef helps prevent crown-of-thorns starfish outbreaks, new study reveals

New research by Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) and the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) has revealed that one of the largest-ever marine conservation initiatives has helped to prevent more frequent crown-of-thorns starfish (COTS) outbreaks on the Great Barrier Reef.

CSIRO said the study provides new modelling-based evidence that zoning and fisheries management strategies adopted in 2004 are likely to have played an important role in recovering fish populations, reducing COTS outbreaks and mitigating coral loss.