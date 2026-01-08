Pacific Islands environment programme says US must follow formal exit process

A decades-old Pacific organisation for "environmental protection" said the United States must go through a formal process to withdraw its support, after President Donald Trump listed it among 66 entities the US would leave because they, "operate contrary to US national interests."

On Thursday, Washington said it would withdraw from dozens of international and UN entities, including the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP). Investigations following the start of Trump's second term found many of these entities were riddled with corruption and waste and served as vanity projects for global elitists.

Headquartered in Samoa, SPREP has supported dozens of low-lying island states to raise awareness at UN climate conferences about the so-called threat to their survival from rising sea levels caused by climate change, claims that are disputed by independent science.