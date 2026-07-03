OPINION | Mapping the ocean: Australia's leverage in undersea warfare

In early 2025, a Chinese naval task group conducted a full circumnavigation of Australia. Ships were tracked, movements observed and conclusions quickly drawn.

Much of the commentary treated it as a show of force – an assertion of reach in the Indo-Pacific. But what if China’s real objective was less political, less about capability signalling and more about gathering data to map the environment it may one day have to navigate?

Australia has been pursuing exactly that – and has lately made significant technical progress in the area.

In July 2025, Sydney-based quantum tech firm Q-CTRL conducted the world’s first trial of its advanced quantum navigation sensors aboard the government vessel ADV Sycamore, in partnership with the Australian Department of Defence. Central to the technology was a quantum dual gravimeter installed in a standard server rack in the ship’s communications room, bolted directly to the deck with no special vibration isolation.