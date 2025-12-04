OceanX launches expedition to study Sulawesi seamount chain in Indonesia

US-based marine research initiative OceanX and Indonesia's National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) have begun a deep-ocean expedition to investigate the Sulawesi seamount chain, one of the most remote and least understood areas of the Indo-Pacific.

The mission will run from December 2025 through January 2026. OceanX said it is designed to uncover how geological forces, biodiversity, and ecosystem processes interact beneath the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire.