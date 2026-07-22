Ocean floor reveals wreckage of lost Pan Am flight 74 years later

Some 74 years after a Pan American Airways flight crashed into the water off the coast of Puerto Rico, an aviation search team said it found the wreckage sitting on the ocean floor.

The Air/Sea Heritage Foundation and others, including Discovery Channel’s series "Expedition Unknown," found the wreckage of the Pan Am "Clipper Endeavor" at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean off Puerto Rico's northern coast last month, Discovery said on Tuesday.

The Douglas DC-4 aircraft broke into two sections and came to rest after crashing into the ocean shortly after taking off from Puerto Rico on April 11, 1952, with 64 passengers and five crew members on board.