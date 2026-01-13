OBITUARY | Dr Paul Connolly, former ICES President and CEO of the Marine Institute of Ireland

The Marine Institute of Ireland has confirmed the passing of Dr Paul Connolly, its former Chief Executive Officer, on January 4.

Dr Connolly worked with the Marine Institute for over 30 years, serving as CEO from 2019 to 2023. He began his career as a Marine Institute Bursar, completed his PhD in collaboration with the institute and then progressed to the roles of Assistant Inspector, Divisional Manager and Director of Fisheries and Ecosystems Advisory Services, before being appointed CEO.

"His journey from Bursar to CEO of the Marine Institute reflects the depth of his expertise, his reputation as a scientist of international standing and his lifelong commitment to marine science, research and innovation," the Marine Institute said in a statement.