OBITUARY | Dr Paul Connolly, former ICES President and CEO of the Marine Institute of Ireland

The Marine Institute of Ireland has confirmed the passing of Dr Paul Connolly, its former Chief Executive Officer, on January 4.
Dr Connolly worked with the Marine Institute for over 30 years, serving as CEO from 2019 to 2023. He began his career as a Marine Institute Bursar, completed his PhD in collaboration with the institute and then progressed to the roles of Assistant Inspector, Divisional Manager and Director of Fisheries and Ecosystems Advisory Services, before being appointed CEO.
"His journey from Bursar to CEO of the Marine Institute reflects the depth of his expertise, his reputation as a scientist of international standing and his lifelong commitment to marine science, research and innovation," the Marine Institute said in a statement.
The Marine Institute said that a highlight of his term as CEO was his role in the commissioning and delivery of the marine research vessel Tom Crean in 2022.
Dr Connolly also served as Chair of the Irish Fisheries Science Research Partnership and as President of the International Council for the Exploration of the Seas.
"Beyond his professional achievements, Paul was widely admired for his integrity, humility, and generosity of spirit," the institute said. "He had an exceptional ability to bring people together, listen with empathy, and find practical solutions to complex challenges. His warmth, good humour and respect for colleagues created a culture of collaboration and trust that will remain his enduring legacy."