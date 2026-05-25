NOAA scientists and partners to map deep waters, seabed in Cook Islands

NOAA Ocean Exploration will conduct an expedition on the NOAA ship Okeanos Explorer to map, explore and characterise deep waters off the coast of the Cook Islands.

The effort will be undertaken in partnership with the Cook Islands Seabed Minerals Authority.

Using remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), mapping technologies and on-site sensors, the team will explore abyssal plains and the Manihiki Plateau. Operations will include imaging and sampling the seabed and water column to compare a variety of deep-ocean habitat types.