NOAA, Ocean Exploration Trust wrap up mapping expedition in Cook Islands

The exploration vessel Nautilus, operated by the Ocean Exploration Trust, completed a three-week mission in October to map and explore the Cook Islands’ exclusive economic zone.
This collaborative effort was led by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) through its ocean exploration program and supported by a grant to the NOAA's Ocean Exploration Cooperative Institute.
Guided by priorities set by the Cook Islands Seabed Minerals Authority, the expedition employed remotely operated vehicles, advanced mapping technology, and telepresence to collect critical data on abyssal plain habitats.
Seven Cook Islands-based scientists joined the mission, which included imaging and cataloguing seabed and biological compositions, providing valuable insights into diverse seafloor habitats. NOAA said the publicly available data will help inform and advance the responsible management of marine resources in the region.
NOAA Administrator Neil Jacobs, PhD, said the expedition was the result of international collaboration in advancing ocean exploration and sustainable resource management.
“We deeply value our relationship with the Cook Islands and we are proud to be a key partner in their mission to understand and manage the marine environment while prioritising environmental stewardship and identifying areas for economic development,” added Dr Jacobs.