NOAA awards $99.6m contract for research ship upgrade and maintenance

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) awarded a contract valued at $99,637,544 to JAG Ketchikan to complete expanded upgrades and maintenance on the research vessel Henry B. Bigelow.

Following the 2027 field season, the ship will undergo this work for a 14-month period, according to the agency.

The vessel is one of 15 research ships owned by NOAA that study marine life and ocean conditions along the US east coast.