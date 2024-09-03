New Zealand's newest marine research vessel sails on maiden operational voyage

Kaharoa II will be in the Hauraki Gulf Marine Park over a period of three weeks from August 27 to September 10 to film underwater habitats. The research is being done on behalf of Fisheries New Zealand and is supported by the Department of Conservation and Seafood New Zealand.

The voyage will focus on seafloor communities across reefs, sand, and mud habitats in what is one of New Zealand’s most valued and intensively used coastal spaces.