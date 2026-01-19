New research highlights the role of seafood in biodiversity protection and global food security

Marine ingredients organisation IFFO has announced the publication of a new open-access paper led by Duncan Leadbitter on January 15, 2026. The study resulted from a workshop funded by the organisation to investigate the impacts of global food production on biodiversity.

IFFO Technical Director Brett Glencross stated, "This peer-reviewed article underscores the essential role of responsibly managed fisheries in sustainable food systems and biodiversity protection." Glencross said that although agricultural systems are vital for a growing population, more tools are required to enable comparisons between the biodiversity impacts of land-based protein and marine fishing.

IFFO stated it has started a project to outline indicators that measure these impacts and guide decision-making.

The research indicates that the expanding global population is increasing the demand for food, which is accelerating land use change. This change is considered a "major factor driving global biodiversity loss". Approximately 83 per cent of the expansion of global agriculture during the 1980s and 1990s replaced tropical forests.