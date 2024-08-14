New research expedition to study midwater ecosystems across American Samoa

The OET said the midwater ocean twilight zone is an important source of food for many marine animals, including commercial species like tuna and swordfish. The purpose of the expedition is to cooperatively explore this zone in priority areas identified by the American Samoan management and science community.

The expedition, funded by NOAA Ocean Exploration via the Ocean Exploration Cooperative Institute (OECI), will visit Vailuluʻu Seamount in the National Marine Sanctuary of American Samoa (NMSAS), as well as other unexplored seamounts, to learn more about how open ocean and seafloor habitats interact.