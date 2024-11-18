New artificial reef study to support windfarm development off Virginia coast

The study site is 0.6 nautical miles WSW of the Chesapeake Light Tower. In June 2023, following a thorough desktop study on both NID materials and the native and non-native species of the Mid-Atlantic region, CSA’s Ports and Coastal Infrastructure team carefully placed 15 artificial patch reefs (three of each design made from the five NID materials) within the sandy bottom survey site, located 12 nautical miles from Virginia Beach.

After three and 12 months, CSA and BOEM scientific divers conducted monitoring surveys to record the physical and ecological effectiveness of these scour protection materials as healthy hard bottom habitats for native reef (fish and invertebrate) communities and to evaluate the possibility of attracting invasive sea life.