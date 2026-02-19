Migrating whales off Chile face rising ship and net risks

Increased activity by the fin whale - the world's second-largest whale species - along Chile's northern coast during feeding season is highlighting a growing threat of collisions with ships and fishing net entanglements, marine experts and conservationists warned this week.

The nutrient-rich waters of the Mejillones and Antofagasta bays typically see a rise in fin whales coming to feed between October and January.

At the same time, the region has become a global hotspot for maritime accidents involving whales, prompting advocates to call for stronger habitat protections.

"Chile appears to be the primary space where collisions are recorded," said marine ecologist Christian Guerra.