Mechanical issues disrupt recent voyage of SUNY Maritime College's new large training ship

A new training ship operated by the State University of New York Maritime College (SUNY Maritime College) has been affected by mechanical issues requiring repair during a recent voyage, the college's president said in a statement. The identified issues affected the fuel oil purifiers and fuel systems on Empire State, a National Security Multimission Vessel (NSMV), operated on behalf of the US Maritime Administration (MARAD), SUNY Maritime College President Admiral John Okon said via a statement released on Friday, July 5.

Okon said that, when the ship departed from Port Canaveral to Portsmouth, UK, on July 3, all fuel oil purifiers and fuel systems were working normally, and the fuel system had full redundancy. A discovery made the following day during routine maintenance "revealed this was no longer the case."