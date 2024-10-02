Wreck of WWII-era US Navy destroyer found on seafloor off northern California

This discovery was made off the coast of northern California during a recent collaborative expedition between Ocean Infinity, the Air/Sea Heritage Foundation, SEARCH, the NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries, and the Naval History and Heritage Command (NHHC).

The wreck of what was once known as “the ghost ship of the Pacific” was found within the boundaries of the Cordell Bank National Marine Sanctuary, and in an area consistent with historical accounts of its final disposal.