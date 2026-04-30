Wreck of WWI-era US Coast Guard cutter found off Cornwall, UK

The wreckage of the US Coast Guard cutter Tampa has been located and confirmed by the British technical diving team Gasperados approximately 50 miles (30 kilometres) off Newquay, Cornwall, in the UK.

The wreck was found at a depth exceeding 300 feet (90 metres) in the Atlantic Ocean.

Tampa was lost in 1918 during World War I after being torpedoed by a German submarine in the Bristol Channel. The vessel sank in less than three minutes, resulting in the death of all 131 people aboard—111 coast guardsmen, four US Navy personnel, and 16 British Navy personnel and civilians.