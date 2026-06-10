Wreck of WW2 Japanese prison ship found off Philippines

A team of archaeologists has located the wreck of a Japanese cargo ship that had been used to transport prisoners during the final year of World War II in the Pacific.

The wreck of the ship confirmed to be the 5,800-tonne Hofuku Maru was found at a depth of approximately 50 metres off the coast of Zambales province in the northern Philippines.

The wreck, which was found in two pieces, was identified with the aid of sonar and photogrammetry equipment by television presenter Josh Gates and the Hellships Memorial Foundation. During deepwater dives, other discoveries were made including the ship's holds, masts, and human remains strewn with the other debris.