Wreck of US Navy destroyer sunk in World War II found in Indian Ocean

Working in collaboration with the US Navy, the RAN employed advanced robotic and autonomous systems, normally used for hydrographic survey capabilities, to locate the Clemson-class destroyer USS Edsall on the seabed 320 kilometres off the coast of Christmas Island. The robotic systems were deployed from ADV Stoker, a submarine rescue ship.

Commissioned into US Navy service on November 26, 1920, Edsall was operating in the Far East when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. The destroyer was sunk by Japanese carrier-based dive bombers some 400 kilometres south-southeast of Christmas Island less than three months later on March 1, 1942.