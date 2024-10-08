Wreck of British submarine found in Greece's Icarian Sea nearly 80 years after loss

The Planet Blue team led by Greek diver and researcher Kostas Thoktaridis confirmed that the wreck lying at the bottom of the Icarian Sea off the Cyclades Islands is that of HMS Trooper, a Royal Navy T-class submarine that was operated primarily in the Mediterranean Sea.

Trooper was declared lost at sea after it failed to return from its eighth war patrol near the Dodecanese Islands in mid-October 1943. Nazi German forces claimed that one of their own armed merchant ships sank the submarine, while the Western Allies have attributed the loss to enemy mines near Leros.