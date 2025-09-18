Wreck of 19th century schooner discovered in Lake Michigan

The Wisconsin Underwater Archaeology Association (WUAA) has reported the discovery of the wreck of a sailing ship that was lost in a storm off the Wisconsin town of Baileys Harbor nearly 140 years prior.

While on board the chartered tour vessel The Shoreline, WUAA researchers and other personnel found the wreck of the schooner F.J. King, which sank off Baileys Harbor on September 15, 1886.