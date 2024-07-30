Researchers find wreck of schooner that sank in Lake Michigan in 1893

Margaret A. Muir was a 130-foot (40-metre), three-masted schooner built at Manitowoc, Wisconsin in 1872 by the Hanson and Scove shipyard for Captain David Muir. It was intended primarily for the Great Lakes grain trade, although it carried many diverse cargoes, frequenting all five Great Lakes over a 21-year career.

The vessel sank as a result of bad weather at 08:00 local time on the morning of September 30, 1893 while bound from Bay City, Michigan to South Chicago, Illinois with a cargo of bulk salt. The crew of six survived the sinking, but the captain's dog and ship's mascot was lost.