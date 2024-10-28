New Chinese archaelogical research ship completes sea trials

Tansuo San ("Exploration No 3") was built by Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) to be China's first comprehensive scientific research vessel with global deep-sea exploration and ice manned deep-diving support capabilities even in polar areas during the summer.

The vessel has a length of 104 metres, a displacement of approximately 10,000 tonnes, and a crew of 80. The electric propulsion system, which also includes two ABB azimuthing podded thrusters, delivers a maximum speed of 16 knots and a range of 15,000 nautical miles. To permit navigation in ice areas, the bow and the stern are reinforced for two-way icebreaking at two knots.