New Chinese archaelogical research ship completes sea trials
China's first deep-sea, multi-functional scientific research and archaeological ship has completed its final series of sea trials in preparation for delivery early next year.
Tansuo San ("Exploration No 3") was built by Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) to be China's first comprehensive scientific research vessel with global deep-sea exploration and ice manned deep-diving support capabilities even in polar areas during the summer.
The vessel has a length of 104 metres, a displacement of approximately 10,000 tonnes, and a crew of 80. The electric propulsion system, which also includes two ABB azimuthing podded thrusters, delivers a maximum speed of 16 knots and a range of 15,000 nautical miles. To permit navigation in ice areas, the bow and the stern are reinforced for two-way icebreaking at two knots.
The sea trials were conducted by GSI over a period of eight days and included 30 categories of tests of the vessel's speed, manoeuvrability, and underwater radiated noise. The test results all met or exceeded the original design parameters.
Tansuo San will be operated by the Institute of Deep-Sea Science and Engineering of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The vessel is classed by China Classification Society.