Australian collaboration locates wreck of freighter that sank off New South Wales in 1969

The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), Australia's national science agency, has helped confirm the resting place of Noongah, a 71-metre coastal freighter that was lost at sea in 1969 in one of the worst post-war maritime disasters in Australia's history.

Noongah was travelling between Newcastle and Townsville carrying steel when it encountered a storm and sank in heavy seas on August 25, 1969. The loss of the ship led to one of the largest searches for survivors in Australian maritime history, involving navy and merchant vessels, aircraft, helicopters, and shore-based searches of beaches along the coast.