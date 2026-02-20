Archaeologists find 158-year-old shipwreck at bottom of Lake Erie

The National Museum of the Great Lakes (NMGL), in collaboration with Cleveland Underwater Explorers (CLUE), has confirmed the recent discovery of a ship that sank in Lake Erie in 1868.

CLUE, with support from NMGL, has worked since 2001 to locate and identify shipwrecks in Lake Erie, helping to preserve and share the region’s maritime history.

Following several site visits, the creation of a detailed site map, and extensive historical research, the team has now positively identified the vessel as the sailing barque Clough.