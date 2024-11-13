Marine Institute of Ireland launches funding round to support research activities

Open until January 20, 2025, the call offers access to a diverse portfolio of European research infrastructures, including research vessels, mobile and fixed marine observation platforms, aircraft, drones, satellites, experimental research facilities, river and basin supersites, and sophisticated data service infrastructures.

The extensive geographic and cross-domain scope is possible due to the AQUARIUS network of 45 partners from across 18 countries. By creating an interconnected network and facilitating access, AQUARIUS contributes to the ambition of the European Research Area to create a single, borderless market for research, innovation and technology across the EU, and enable scientists from less well-equipped countries to access state-of-the-art infrastructure services.