Local backlash sinks Royal Caribbean water park plans in Mexico

Mexican authorities rejected a large water park planned by cruise company Royal Caribbean on Mexico's Caribbean coast, Environment Minister Alicia Barcena said on Tuesday, following backlash from residents and environmental groups over the development's ecological impact.

The rejection of the mega-tourism project underscores growing resistance to mass development in Mexico's pristine coastal regions.

"It is not going to be approved," Barcena told a press conference, noting that the company was also taking steps to withdraw the project.

Royal Caribbean told Reuters it regretted the decision but respected Mexico's environmental authorities.

The company added it remains optimistic about investing in Mexico and plans to talk with stakeholders in the coming weeks about local job creation and environmental infrastructure.