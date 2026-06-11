Keel laid for new research vessel for Inkfish

Vard Shipyards Romania recently laid the keel of a new research vessel ordered by US-based research organisation Inkfish.

The vessel's hull will be built in Romania while final outfitting and commissioning will take place at Vard Søviknes in Norway. Delivery is scheduled for the second quarter of 2028.

The vessel will have a length of 100 metres, a beam of 20.7 metres, and a maximum speed of 15 knots. It will be capable of seafloor mapping, submersible support, and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations.