Keel laid for German Aerospace Centre's future research vessel

German shipbuilder FSG has laid the keel of a new research vessel slated for the German Aerospace Centre (Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt; DLR).

Classed by DLR as a seagoing technology platform, it will serve as a laboratory for maritime technologies under the name Modularis.

The vessel will be 48 metres long and 11.5 metres wide and will have accommodation for 20 people upon completion. It will be homeported in Kiel while test voyages will take place primarily in the North Sea, the Baltic Sea and the Mediterranean, with missions lasting up to seven days.