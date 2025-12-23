Japan to launch world-first deep sea rare earth mining test in January

Japan will conduct test mining of rare-earth-rich mud from the deep seabed off Minamitori Island, some 1,900 kilometres southeast of Tokyo, from January 11 to February 14, the head of the government-backed project said on Tuesday.

The operation will mark the world's first attempt to continuously lift rare-earth mud from a depth of around 6,000 metres on to a vessel.

Tokyo, like its Western allies, is seeking to secure stable supplies of critical minerals as China, the dominant supplier of rare earths, tightens export controls.