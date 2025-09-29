Japan lodges protest over Chinese ocean survey in its EEZ

Japan lodged a protest with China to stop ocean research activities in Japan's exclusive economic zones (EEZ) after spotting a Chinese vessel in the country's southwest, chief cabinet secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Monday.

Japan's Coast Guard found the Chinese ship Xiang Yang Hong 22 extending a wire-like object into in the ocean in the Japanese EEZ about 379 kilometers west of the island of Amami Oshima early on Sunday morning, Hayashi said.