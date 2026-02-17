Irish Whale and Dolphin Group to cease operations of sailing research vessel

Irish marine research organisation the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) has confirmed that 2026 will be the final season for its dedicated sailing research vessel Celtic Mist.

The 17-metre vessel was donated to IWDG by a local family in 2011. Since 2012, she has surveyed more than 100,000 kilometres of Irish inshore and offshore waters.

The vessel has been used to conduct systematic visual surveys for whales, dolphins, porpoises and wider marine wildlife around the Irish coast, contributing long-term data for marine conservation, research, and policy.