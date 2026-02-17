Irish Whale and Dolphin Group to cease operations of sailing research vessel

Irish marine research organisation the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) has confirmed that 2026 will be the final season for its dedicated sailing research vessel Celtic Mist.
The 17-metre vessel was donated to IWDG by a local family in 2011. Since 2012, she has surveyed more than 100,000 kilometres of Irish inshore and offshore waters.
The vessel has been used to conduct systematic visual surveys for whales, dolphins, porpoises and wider marine wildlife around the Irish coast, contributing long-term data for marine conservation, research, and policy.
Last year, the vessel completed a 3,300-kilometre survey with Fair Seas as part of the campaign for marine protected area legislation to protect, conserve, and restore Ireland’s marine environment. Over 11 weeks, volunteer skippers and crew recorded more than 2,000 individuals of eight species of whale and dolphins.
IWDG Celtic Mist Officer Andrew Shine said that the vessel is now 50 years old and that 2026 will be her final year with the organisation due to the rising cost of maintenance and challenges in finding experienced volunteer crews.
The 2026 season will find the vessel operating in the waters of the south and southwest coast or Ireland for the final time on behalf of IWDG.
Editor's note: No details have been provided on whether Celtic Mist will be sold, preserved, or recycled following her service with IWDG.