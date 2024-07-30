Irish research vessel to support glacier study expedition in Greenland

The Marine Institute of Ireland's research vessel Celtic Explorer has sailed to Greenland to facilitate a collaborative research survey between three American universities. The voyage will take the vessel to remote locations beyond it’s typical expeditions in Irish waters, for scientists to use innovative technology in observing how glaciers are changing.
Celtic Explorer departed Galway on July 21 and, following a port call in Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, the vessel will travel to Uummannaq in early August.
The research survey, led by Professor Ginny Catania of the University of Texas, is a collaborative project between the University of Texas, the University of Oregon, and the University of Florida. The research survey aims to examine the rates of processes contributing to sediment build-up at the termini of outlet glaciers (producing moraines) to improve predictions of ice sheet responses to climate impacts.
Results from the study will determine the degree to which moraines can be built fast enough to offset the retreat of glaciers from climate action.
The voyage will incorporate innovative technology to obtain first-of-their-kind observations and samples at the targeted sites. Sampling at active terminal moraines will be undertaken using a purpose-built remotely operated vehicle (ROV) optimised for surveying and sampling in deep ice-marginal environments. The ROV will also record unprecedented geological, geophysical, and oceanographic measurements at the ice sediment-ocean interface.
An unmanned surface vessel (USV) provided by Irish company XOcean will further aid researchers in obtaining data from previously inaccessible locations and allow the acquisition of high-resolution bathymetric and oceanographic data right up to the face of the Giant Glaciers at the head of the fjords that are being studied.
Scientists expect observations of the three glaciers to reveal the rates and distribution of processes contributing to moraine-building, but also importantly provide ice dynamic controls. Understanding the detailed mechanic of moraine-building will allow for far more accurate sea-level-projecting models of ice sheets to be built.