Irish research vessel to support glacier study expedition in Greenland

Celtic Explorer departed Galway on July 21 and, following a port call in Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, the vessel will travel to Uummannaq in early August.

The research survey, led by Professor Ginny Catania of the University of Texas, is a collaborative project between the University of Texas, the University of Oregon, and the University of Florida. The research survey aims to examine the rates of processes contributing to sediment build-up at the termini of outlet glaciers (producing moraines) to improve predictions of ice sheet responses to climate impacts.

Results from the study will determine the degree to which moraines can be built fast enough to offset the retreat of glaciers from climate action.