Ireland's Marine Institute approves €1.5m award for nature restoration project

University College Dublin, in partnership with Atlantic Technological University, Queen’s University Belfast and Trinity College Dublin, has commenced a new €1.5 million (US$1.7 million) research project to restore native flat oyster reefs and enhance coastal resilience.

The project, titled Building Resilient Irish Coasts through Oyster Restoration: A Nature-Based Solution for Enhancing Marine Biodiversity and Ecosystems (BRICONS), is carried out with the support of the Marine Institute of Ireland under its Marine Research Programme, funded by the Government of Ireland.