Ireland's Marine Institute approves €1.5m award for nature restoration project

University College Dublin, in partnership with Atlantic Technological University, Queen’s University Belfast and Trinity College Dublin, has commenced a new €1.5 million (US$1.7 million) research project to restore native flat oyster reefs and enhance coastal resilience.
The project, titled Building Resilient Irish Coasts through Oyster Restoration: A Nature-Based Solution for Enhancing Marine Biodiversity and Ecosystems (BRICONS), is carried out with the support of the Marine Institute of Ireland under its Marine Research Programme, funded by the Government of Ireland.
The five-year project, which began on June 1, 2025, is investigating the potential for restoration of native flat oyster reefs at selected sites along the coastlines of Ireland and Northern Ireland.
BRICONS was one of the successful awards under the 2024 call “The Changing Use of Ireland's Ocean: Measuring and Monitoring the Impacts on Our Marine Biodiversity and Ecosystems.”
"This project aims to evaluate how nature-based solutions such as oyster reef restoration can enhance the resilience of our coasts and marine ecosystems," said BRICONS Project Coordination Dr Paul Brooks.
"We will assess how these reefs can stabilise sediments, improve biodiversity [and] enhance water quality...all while supporting the sustainable use of our harbours and ports."
The BRICONS project will utilise multiple approaches to advance native oyster reef restoration in Ireland and Northern Ireland, contributing to the protection and recovery of marine habitats and supporting Ireland’s commitments under the EU Nature Restoration Law (which requires member states to submit national restoration plans for native flat oyster reefs).
Working closely with Irish ports, harbour authorities and coastal community groups, the project will establish pilot restoration sites to demonstrate how oyster reefs can serve as viable nature-based solutions for managing coastal change and sustaining marine biodiversity.