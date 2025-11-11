Indian Navy commissions third Sandhayak-class survey ship

The Indian Navy commissioned a new hydrographic survey vessel into service in a ceremony on Thursday, November 6.
INS Ikshak is the third survey vessel in the four-strong Sandhayak-class being built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) for the Indian Navy. Design work was jointly undertaken by GRSE and the navy's own Warship Design Bureau.
The vessel's primary roles will include deep-water surveys of ports, coastal areas and navigational channels and collection of oceanographic and geophysical data in support of the activities of the Indian Ministry of Defence and civil agencies.
The vessel will also be equipped to perform marine research and search and rescue and to operate as a hospital ship during wartime and in the event of disasters.
The vessel has a length of 110 metres, a beam of 16 metres, a displacement of 3,300 tonnes, and space for 231 crewmembers as well as unmanned craft such as autonomous underwater vehicles and remotely operated vehicles.
In addition to the unmanned vehicles, multibeam echosounders and a data acquisition and processing system are fitted for survey work. Other sensors include a GPS and a side-scan sonar.
Although designed for non-combat roles, Ikshak is fitted with a 30mm naval gun for self-defence. An aft flight deck and a hangar can meanwhile accommodate a light utility helicopter.