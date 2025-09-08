Iceland and Greenland begin joint autumn capelin survey
The 2025 autumn capelin survey, a joint project conducted by the Marine and Freshwater Research Institute (MFRI) in Iceland and the Greenland Institute of Natural Resources (GINR), has now begun.
The survey, which has been conducted annually since 1978, will run from August 23 to September 22.
The research vessel Tarajoq, operating on behalf of the GINR, began its part of the survey over the weekend, southwest of Iceland. The MFRI research vessel Árni Friðriksson is scheduled to join the survey on September 6.
In total, the two vessels are planned to sail 7,850 nautical miles (14,538 kilometres).
The primary purpose of the survey is to estimate the abundance of both the immature and mature parts of the capelin stock in the Iceland-East Greenland-Jan Mayen area.
Since 2018, the project has been adapted to a broader ecosystem survey, allowing researchers to collect further information on capelin biology and the surrounding pelagic ecosystem. This involves sampling and measurements of phytoplankton, zooplankton, other pelagic fish species, and the physical environment.
This year, the MFRI has increased its contribution to ecological studies with the participation of four whale observers, two on each vessel.
The results of the capelin measurements are expected to be available around mid-October, after which the MFRI will release revised fishing advice for the upcoming 2025/2026 fishing year.