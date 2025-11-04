Icebreakers depart on China's 42nd Antarctic expedition

The Chinese polar research icebreakers Xue Long and Xue Long 2 departed Beijing for Antarctica late last week as part of an expedition organised by the Chinese Ministry of Natural Resources.
The expedition is China's 42nd to Antarctica and includes a team of over 500 Chinese personnel as well as representatives of scientific organisations based in Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Portugal, and Chile.
The first phase of the expedition will entail incorporating upgrades to the supporting facilities at the Chinese-operated Qinling Station on the continent. These include scientific research buildings, oil storage and supply systems, and communication networks.
The expedition team will also assess whether new facilities for seawater desalination, wind power generation, and solar power generation can also be incorporated at the station even when subjected to extreme conditions.
The second phase will entail comprehensive surveys and observations in multiple fields in Antarctica. The expedition team will carry out multidisciplinary surveys and observations of the ecosystems of the Southern Ocean including the Amundsen Sea, the Ross Sea, and Pritz Bay.
Finally, the expedition team will undertake research activities such as scientific drilling experiments using hot water drilling systems as well as sampling operations up to 3,000 metres beneath the ice. Testing will also be conducted on a new type of locally-developed wheeled vehicle designed for winter use.
The expedition team expects to return to Beijing by May 2026.