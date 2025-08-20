Hurricane Erin to bring dangerous storm surge to North Carolina's Outer Banks

Hurricane Erin, churning north in the Atlantic hundreds of miles offshore, is expected to trigger a dangerous storm surge and tropical storm conditions on Wednesday along North Carolina’s Outer Banks and other stretches of the US East Coast.

The National Hurricane Center warned that roads in the low-lying barrier islands may become impassable, with waves as high as 20 feet (six metres) crashing ashore. The heavy surf is likely to result in significant beach erosion, it said in its 08:00 EDT update.