German Navy taps local yard for new training vessels

The German Navy has selected local shipbuilder Fassmer for the construction of four new training vessels in a series.

The vessels will be used for nautical training of naval personnel and for the conduct of survival at sea courses. Delivery of the first unit to the navy is scheduled for the end of 2028.

The vessels will belong to the same series as two earlier ships built by Fassmer for the Wehrtechnische Dienststelle (WTD 71), the Bundeswehr unit responsible for the testing and evaluation of weapons and other military equipment as part of the process of introducing these into operational service.