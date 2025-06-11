Garden Reach clinches deal to build two coastal research ships
Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) has signed a contract with the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to build two coastal research vessels for offshore geological and environmental surveys, the company announced on June 11.
Each vessel will be 64 metres long and 12 metres wide, with a deadweight tonnage of approximately 450 tonnes. The vessels will have a top speed of 10 knots, an endurance of 15 days, and accommodation for 35 personnel.
According to GRSE, the vessels will be equipped to conduct offshore geological mapping, mineral exploration (including dredging), and ocean environment monitoring.
They will be outfitted with scientific laboratories for data processing and sample analysis, as well as dynamic positioning – 1 systems for station-keeping in Sea State 3 conditions. The ships will feature diesel-electric propulsion and operate within India’s exclusive economic zone in depths ranging from five to 1,000 metres.
The company also recently signed a memorandum of intent (MOI) with German shipowner Carsten Rehder for a follow-on order of four multi-purpose cargo vessels.