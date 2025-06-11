Garden Reach clinches deal to build two coastal research ships

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) has signed a contract with the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to build two coastal research vessels for offshore geological and environmental surveys, the company announced on June 11.

Each vessel will be 64 metres long and 12 metres wide, with a deadweight tonnage of approximately 450 tonnes. The vessels will have a top speed of 10 knots, an endurance of 15 days, and accommodation for 35 personnel.